Newton One Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Newton One Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,857,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,786. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

