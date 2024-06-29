Newton One Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Newton One Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $17,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 111,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 565,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,153,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 427,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after acquiring an additional 29,764 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.64. 1,914,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,821. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.