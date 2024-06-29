NEXT (LON:NXT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8,739.18

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,739.18 ($110.86) and traded as high as GBX 9,194 ($116.63). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 9,132 ($115.84), with a volume of 169,319 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,377.44, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,197.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,745.39.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

