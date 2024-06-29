NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. 23,935,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,340,414. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

