NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 20.0 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $18.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 129,966,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,953. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

