NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in NIKE were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $18.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 129,966,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.55 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

