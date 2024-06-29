Noble Family Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Noble Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $419,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,306,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,642. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.92 and its 200 day moving average is $182.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.