Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

