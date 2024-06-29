Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $20.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.8% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,753,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.01. 1,072,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.05. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $380.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

