Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 13,950 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Noble Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter worth $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 64.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

SBCF traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $23.64. 647,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,390. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $125.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

