Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Noble Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. 3,894,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,917. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

