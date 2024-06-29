Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $71.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

