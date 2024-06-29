Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NSC. TD Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $262.89.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.3 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $214.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

