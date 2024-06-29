Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys Shares of 5,152 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPHQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 765,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

