Norris Perne & French LLP MI Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,503. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

