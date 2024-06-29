Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,748 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $293,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,224,000 after buying an additional 929,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after buying an additional 878,490 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,492,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.24. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

