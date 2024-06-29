Norris Perne & French LLP MI Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 17,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $230,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,803,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,152. The company has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.40 and its 200-day moving average is $329.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $370.46.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.