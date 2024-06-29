Numbers Protocol (NUM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $30.83 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Numbers Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.83 million and approximately $751,283.35 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.0589844 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $855,254.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

