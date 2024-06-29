Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises 5.8% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Nutrien worth $24,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 552,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Nutrien by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Nutrien by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 622,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,791,000 after purchasing an additional 88,014 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.28.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. 2,118,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,430. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.