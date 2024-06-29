NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $14,500,800.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $14,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,574,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,682,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $14,985,600.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $123.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day moving average is $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

