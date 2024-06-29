NXM (NXM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009738 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,841.78 or 1.00092935 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

