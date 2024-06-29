NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.8% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 20,314 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.5 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,311. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

