Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0963 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $646.78 million and $10.66 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0963 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.69 or 0.05547696 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00045610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008132 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09583288 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $21,096,200.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.