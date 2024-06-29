Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 980 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.72. 6,983,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.96 and a 1 year high of $216.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

