Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.08. 5,488,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,664. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

