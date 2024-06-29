Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,677 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 77.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 20,314 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.09. 2,228,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.90 and its 200 day moving average is $243.06. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

