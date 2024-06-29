Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $11.43 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280,653 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,164 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,757,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,763 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,310,793 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

