Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 116.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,912,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $4,589,900,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amgen by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,625,000 after buying an additional 751,947 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 486.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,997,000 after buying an additional 745,929 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Amgen by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,580,000 after acquiring an additional 626,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Barclays raised Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.35.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.45. 3,518,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.44 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

