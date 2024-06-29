Occidental Asset Management LLC Invests $2.36 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.14. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.