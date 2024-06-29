Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,792 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after buying an additional 541,384 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

eBay Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,190,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,904. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

