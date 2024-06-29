Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

FSMB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,685. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

