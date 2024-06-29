Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 2,842 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $380.26. The company has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

