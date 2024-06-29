Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.10. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 18,000 shares.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Down 16.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

(Get Free Report)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.