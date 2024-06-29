Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.63

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as high as $3.95. Omeros shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 125,211 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 81,348 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 210,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

