OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 614 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

MDYG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.06. 144,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,029. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

