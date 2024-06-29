OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 2.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. 27,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,362. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $24.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

