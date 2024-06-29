OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPFree Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 2.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. 27,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,362. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $24.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

