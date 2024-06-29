OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. 3,536,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.