OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.42. 23,032,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,822,788. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $187.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

