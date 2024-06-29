OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXN stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 80,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,696. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2021 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

