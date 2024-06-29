OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $457,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,804. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

