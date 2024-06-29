OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $473,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,957. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.