OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,205,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $242.10. 409,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

