OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 266 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 234,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 106,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,792 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,841. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

