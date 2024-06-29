OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 6,556 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Otter Tail worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.59. 684,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.86.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

