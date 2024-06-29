OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 8.4% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pool by 47.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on POOL shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Pool Stock Down 0.1 %

POOL traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $307.33. 795,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,288. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $299.24 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

