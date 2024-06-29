OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of KLA by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management grew its stake in KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $9.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $824.51. 849,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $759.32 and a 200 day moving average of $680.37. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $876.55.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,861 shares of company stock valued at $16,795,913 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

