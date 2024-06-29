OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $669,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.55. 933,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,857. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average is $177.07. The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

