OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,934,000 after buying an additional 832,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,432,000 after purchasing an additional 643,044 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,703,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,346,000 after purchasing an additional 273,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 474,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 167,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.78. 217,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,552. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $107.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.89.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

