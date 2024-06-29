OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 13.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded down $47.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,961.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,108. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,759.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,623.63. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,624.50 and a 52 week high of $4,040.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

