OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.78. The stock had a trading volume of 94,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,271. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.37 and a 52 week high of $180.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.65 and its 200 day moving average is $173.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

